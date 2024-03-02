Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its first list of 195 candidates, including nine from Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will contest from Secunderabad constituency, while BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar will contest from Karimnagar.

With this, the party has replaced nine candidates on its first list, which include Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zaheerabad, Secunderabad, Chevella, Hyderabad, Bhongir, Malkajigiri, and Nagar Kurnool Lok Sabha constituencies.

Out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the saffron party announced nine candidates, who are mentioned below.

Karimnagar - Bandi Sanjay KumarNizamabad - Arvind DharmapuriZaheerabad - Bibi PatilSecunderabad - G. Kishan ReddyChevella - Konda Visveshwar ReddyHyderabad - Mrs. Dr. MadhavilaBhongir - Boora Narsaiah GoudMalkajigiri - Etala RajenderNagar Kurnool (SC) - P. Bharat

The BJP on Saturday unveiled its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, encompassing 16 States and 2 Union Territories, with a total of 195 nominees.

The first list of candidates include 34 ministers from both the Union and state levels, along with the name of the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The announced names included those for 51 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 20 in West Bengal and five in Delhi. 28 women, and 47 young leaders in BJP's first list of Lok Sabha candidates for 16 States and Union Territories.

Union ministers whose names have been announced by the BJP in the first list of candidates include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Bhupender Yadav, Mansukh Mandaviya, Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arjun Ram Meghwal, G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Munda and Smriti Irani.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fight from Varanasi, Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar, Sarbananda Sonowal from Dibrugarh. (ANI)

