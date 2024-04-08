Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 8 (ANI): With only a fortnight to go for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to kick off the party's election campaign in Chhattisgarh on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Bastar.

Chhattisgarh Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap said on Sunday that the Prime Minister would start the Vijay Sankalp Shankhnaad rally, which is starting from Bastar.

Also Read | Lucknow: No Liquor Consumption in Public Places Following Enforcement of Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha Election 2024.

"Prime Minister's Vijay Sankalp Shankhnad Maharally is starting here from the land of our Bastar. He will address a rally in Aamabal village in Bhanpuri in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party will win 11 out of 11 seats in Chhattisgarh. The BJP has already fixed a target of 400 and will achieve that target. Tomorrow, the country's successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will come along with our Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai," the Chhattisgarh Forest Minister said.

The BJP has fielded Mahesh Kashyap from Bastar constituency, whereas the Congress nominated its senior tribal leader and former minister Kawasi Lakhma to contest the Bastar (ST) seat in Chhattisgarh, replacing its sitting MP Deepak Baij, who is also the president of the state Congress unit.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Hit Record High in Early Trade Amid Optimism in Global Markets and Foreign Fund Inflows.

The PM will address a rally in Aamabal village in Bhanpuri in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls on April 19.

Elections in the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Chhattisgarh will take place in three phases on April 19, 26 and May 7. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

The BJP, which has a stronghold in Chhattisgarh, won 9 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha, while the Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only 2 seats.

In the 2014 election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 10 seats, while the INC only managed to win one seat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)