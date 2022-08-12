Kota (Rajasthan), Aug 12 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the family members of slain security forces personnel and those who died of COVID-19.

Birla, who was in his Kota parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan on the occasion, also held a public hearing.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Class 11 Student Raped by Self-Proclaimed Doctor in Gorakhpur.

Madhubala Meena, the wife of Hemraj Meena who was killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack, tied a rakhi on Birla's wrist.

Several kin of those who died of COVID-19 also tied rakhi on him.

Also Read | India Calls Out China for Blocking UN Sanctions Against JeM Terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)