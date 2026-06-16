India News | Lok Sabha Speaker Gave Abhishek Banerjee 2-hour Notice During ED Questioning: Sources

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will review both sides of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regarding a merger request filed by a rebel faction of the party and make a decision after hearing them, sources said on Tuesday.

The development comes amid a high-voltage standoff between the Speaker's office and the TMC leadership over the timing of summons issued to the party's National General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.

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TMC sources told ANI that the Lok Sabha Speaker's Office sent an email to Abhishek Banerjee on June 15 at 2 pm.

At the time the email was sent, Banerjee was appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning, a process during which he did not have access to his mobile phone or personal emails.

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The communication from the Speaker's Office reportedly gave Banerjee a two-hour window, directing him to meet the Speaker in Delhi by 4 pm the same day.

According to sources, within an hour of the email being sent, the Speaker's office placed a phone call to Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad to inform him of the scheduled appointment.

Following the call, Kirti Azad physically visited the Speaker's Office to apprise officials of Banerjee's unavailability. Azad informed the office that Banerjee was currently cooperating with government agencies in an ongoing investigation and was in the middle of an ED interrogationsession.

Azad clarified that Banerjee would be unable to attend the 4 pm meeting due to these circumstances. On behalf of the party, Azad sought a later date and time for the meeting, reiterating Banerjee's intent to "cooperate fully" with the Speaker's proceedings.

The Speaker is expected to deliberate on the rebel faction's merger request, which has triggered a fresh legal and political tug-of-war within the TMC. While the rebels seek recognition for their move, the TMC leadership has moved to protect its flock and challenge the validity of the request. (ANI)

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