New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla set a 'heartfelt example' as he fulfilled his promise made years ago and participated in the wedding rituals of the daughter of the late CRPF jawan Hemraj Meena in Sangod, Kota, said a statement from Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Six years after the death of Hemraj Meena, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation during the Pulwama attack, there was an atmosphere of celebration in his courtyard for the first time on Friday as the family and relatives gathered for the wedding of his daughter Reena.

It was a moment of sheer joy for the whole family, including Veerangana Madhubala - wife of Late CRPF Jawan Hemraj Meena. Since Meena's death in 2019, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stood tall with the grieved family during the tough time as a 'Rakhi-brother' of Madhubala, the release said.

Since then, the "brother" has not only supported the family but also kept his promise. Yesterday, when the time came for Madhubala's daughter's wedding, this "brother" reached his sister's house with 'Mayra/bhaat' and performed this unique ritual.

"Seeing this emotional connection between 'sister' Madhubala and her 'brother', everyone present was overwhelmed. After all, it was none other than Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who had arrived with 'Mayra' at the wedding," the release said.

The Pulwama attack had left an indelible mark on the family of Hemraj, plunging them into immense grief. However, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's timely support helped alleviate some of their pain. He formed a strong bond with Madhubala, promising to stand by the family through life's joys and sorrows.

Over the past six years, on Rakhi and Bhai Dooj, Madhubala tied Rakhi to him and did tilak. The Lok Sabha Speaker once again stood with the family during the marriage of Hemraj and Madhubala's daughter, the release said.

Lok Sabha Speaker along with Sangod MLA and Rajasthan Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar paid respect to Madhubala at the event. According to the custom, the Speaker put a chunari on Madhubala, while the 'sister' did the tilak and aarti of Birla.

OM Birla also paid floral tributes at the statue of Hemraj Meena. Emotions ran high as Madhubala, Birla, and all the family members present there remembered Hemraj Meena. (ANI)

