Bundi (Rajasthan) [India], March 6 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla launched the third phase of 'Suposhit Maa Abhiyan' in Rajasthan's Bundi.

Addressing the public at the function organized at the Police Parade Ground in Bundi on Wednesday, Birla said that this campaign is dedicated to the empowerment of the mother power and protection of health of pregnant mothers and newborns.

Mentioning that 'Suposhit Maa Abhiyan' is not just a campaign but has also taken the form of a mass movement, Birla said that "if the mother is healthy, the child will be healthy, and only a healthy child will build a strong society."

This campaign is an attempt to lay the foundation of a healthy and self-reliant society by making the mother power aware, he added.

Birla noted that a mother is not only a life-giver but is also the epitome of compassion, affection and sacrifice. Taking care of their health is no less than worship.

"Our goal is to reach out to women of every needy family in the society and make them well-nourished," he stressed.

In the program, while giving the gift of development works in Bundi and Talera Panchayat Samiti areas, Birla also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development works worth Rs 17.13 crore, a release said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker started the campaign by presenting nutrition kits to pregnant women. With the help of social workers, more than 1800 pregnant women from deprived families have been identified for the campaign. They will be provided with health check-up and consultation facilities along with free nutrition kits every month until delivery.

Health cards have also been made for continuous monitoring of the health of women. Through this, along with the distribution of nutrition kits in the follow-up camp organised every month, doctors will be available to arrange various types of free health checkups and consultations for these women.

Its report will be recorded in the health card, which will help in arranging follow-ups. Apart from the necessary precautions to be taken for health, these women will also be given basic information for proper care of the children. (ANI)

