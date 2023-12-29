Bundi (Rajasthan) [India], December 29 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met the general public at Bundi Circuit House as part of his five-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Bundi.

"Bundi is my Lok Sabha constituency, whenever I come here, I try to meet people and listen to their problems. I try to see how Bundi can be developed," said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Also Read | Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: RSS To Reach Out to Over 29,000 Villages in Karnataka Before Ram Mandir Inauguration.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called upon the people of the country and asked them to contribute their best in achieving the goal of a developed nation.

Speaker Birla, while addressing an event after inaugurating the community building "Agroha Dham" of Agrawal Samaj in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh, said, "Carrying forward the values of Maharaja Agrasen, the Agrawal community is working with dedication and compassion in all areas of human service including education and medicine."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Girl Student Set on Fire by Youth in Ayodhya, Sustains 20% Burn Injuries; Accused Arrested.

"All the citizens should contribute their best to achieve the goal of a developed India," he added.

Agroha Dham, which was inaugurated by the OM Birla has been built by Agroha Dham Charitable Trust in Raigarh of Chhattisgarh.

On a note of optimism, Birla said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state of Chhattisgarh will achieve new records of multidimensional economic and social development.

Praising the newly elected Chief Minister of the state- Vishnu Deo Sai, he said that his long experience, easy working style, and popularity among the people will take the state forward.

Referring to the contributions of the Agarwal community in the freedom struggle, Birla recalled that the Agarwal community helped the young revolutionaries of the country to fight against British rule with their capital and helped in the freedom movement.

"Later, after independence, the Agarwal community also made an important contribution to the economic and social development of the country. The community has provided employment to lakhs of people across the country in the fields of industry, trade and social welfare and has worked to bring positive changes in the lives of every person in the society," the Speaker said.

The Dharamshalas built by the community in the villages and towns of the country will be beneficial for all sections of the society, noted Birla. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)