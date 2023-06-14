New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be on a one-day visit to Goa on June 15 during which he will address members of the state legislative assembly.

According to a statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Birla will address Members of the Goa Legislative Assembly in the Assembly Chamber. He will also participate in other programs later in the day.

Upon arrival in Goa, Birla will be received at the Airport by Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Ramesh Tawadkar, stated the release. He will also call on the Governor of Goa, PS Sreedharan Pillai at Raj Bhavan, Goa, it added.

"Birla will then proceed to the Goa Legislative Assembly, where he will address the Members of the Goa Legislative Assembly, on the theme "Viksit Bharat 2047: Role of Elected Representatives". Speaker of, Goa Legislative Assembly, Ramesh Tawadkar will present the welcome speech on the occasion. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will also address the gathering and Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Joshua De Souza will deliver the Vote of Thanks on the occasion", the statement read.

The Lok Sabha speaker will also visit Shree Balram Residential School in Canacona, Goa during his visit. He will also participate in a Book Release function and hand over keys of houses made under Shree Balram Charitable Trust to the beneficiaries, the statement added. (ANI)

