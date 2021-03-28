New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Holi on Sunday.

He hoped that the festival inspires people to eliminate social evils and usher in new hopes and joy in their lives.

In a tweet, Birla said, "Greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Holika Dahan symbolising the victory of good over evil. May this festival inspire us to eliminate social evils & usher in new hopes and joy in our lives."

Birla was admitted to AIIMS COVID Centre after testing positive for coronavirus on March 21. His condition is stable, confirmed an official statement the same day.

President Ram Nath Kovind on extended greetings on the occasion of Holi.

"On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings to all the fellow citizens in India and abroad," said President Kovind. (ANI)

