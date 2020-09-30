New Delhi / Kota, Sep 29 (PTI) Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla's father Shrikrishna Birla died here on Tuesday. He was 92.

Shreekrishna Birla was sick for the last few days, said family sources in Kota as well as Lok Sabha officials in New Delhi.

Also Read | Rashid Khan, Other SRH Bowlers Help Sunrisers Hyderabad Record First Win in IPL 2020, Netizens Praise Team for Wonderful Performance in DC vs SRH Match.

His cremation will take place on Wednesday morning at Kishorepura cremation ground in Kota, they added.

Om Birla represents Kota parliamentary seat in the Lok sabha.

Also Read | Crimes Against Women in 2019 Up by 7%, Average 87 Rape Cases Recorded Daily in India: NCRB Data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)