New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said that Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting did not come to any conclusion on the issues raised by us, therefore, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will convene another BAC meeting on September 15.

Congress leader attended the BAC meeting which took place in Parliament House Annexe and was chaired by the Speaker of the Lower House, Om Birla.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Thane COVID-19 Quarantine Centre Attendant Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman.

"In today's BAC meeting, we did not come to conclusion on what issues will be raised by the opposition. The Speaker will convene another meeting of the BAC on September 15 and it will be decided on what issues will be allowed to raise," said Chowdhury at a press conference here.

"We have proposed the issues of unemployment, the status of migrant labourers and the economic scenario in the country, to be discussed in the upcoming session. We urged the government that our voices should be heard in the Parliament. We want to have discussions on COVID-19, NEP, environment policy, floods, border tension with China. We will continue to raise people's problem in the Parliament," he added.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: 22-Year-Old Kashmiri Man’s Dead Body Recovered From Yamuna River in Dehradun.

Congress leader further said that his party and the entire Opposition want to know what is happening at India-China border.

"We want to have a discussion on the current situation at the India-China border. It is not only me but the whole nation wants to know it. We want to know the government views on this. We will support the government whatever decision it will take to counter China," he said.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament is scheduled to commence on Monday and is slated to conclude on October 1. There will be no question hour and private members' business during the monsoon session. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)