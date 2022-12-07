New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday, accused the Lok Sabha TV that runs parliament sessions of not giving space to the opposition.

Gandhi said that the channel never turns towards the opposition in the parliamentary session whenever they try to raise issues like demonetisation or China.

"When we want to speak in Parliament on demonetisation, GST or China issue, our mics are turned off, the camera never comes towards us. 'Speaker is from Rajasthan', Lok Sabha TV likes his face, throughout 24 hrs they show only his face," Wayanad MP said in Kota during his Bharat Jodo Yatra that is currently in Rajasthan.

Gandhi further said that his party delivered on its promises and waived loans of 22 lakh farmers in Rajasthan and accused the Narendra Modi-led Central government of not fulfilling his promise to give national project status to Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

Talking about the yatra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that it was for saving the country, its constitution and its democracy.

Earlier on Sunday evening, a video of the impromptu dance performance surfaced on social media, showing Rahul, Gehlot and Pilot holding hands and dancing with folk artists on the stage.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has so far covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra, and entered Rajasthan on December 5. (ANI)

