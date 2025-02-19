Mysore (Karnataka) [India], February 19 (ANI): The Karnataka Lokayukta Police have issued a notice to complainant Snehamayi Krishna, stating that allegations in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam case could not be substantiated due to a lack of evidence.

The notice, issued by Lokayukta SP Udesh, declares the case "not actionable," leading to the submission of a final report to the competent court.

According to the notice, Snehamayi Krishna's complaint invoked multiple legal provisions, including the Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Karnataka Land Acquisition Act.

However, after reviewing the evidence, the Lokayukta concluded that the allegations against the four accused individuals were either civil in nature, outside the scope of a criminal investigation, or based on misinterpretations of legal provisions.

The notice further informs the complainant that if they object to the findings, they have the right to challenge the report before the magistrate within a week. Meanwhile, the Lokayukta has initiated an additional probe into allegations of compensatory plots being allocated at a 50:50 ratio by MUDA between 2016 and 2024. A supplementary report on this matter will be submitted under Section 173(8) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

With the primary allegations against the accused not proven, the MUDA case appears to be heading toward closure unless new evidence emerges. The outcome of the additional investigation will determine the next course of action.

Journalist Snehamayi Krishna slammed the Karnataka Lokayukta after receiving a notice in the MUDA scam case. He alleged that officials were shielding political figures, including CM Siddaramaiah, despite his submission of evidence.

Snehamayi Krishna strongly criticised the Lokayukta, accusing it of shielding political leaders and vowing to challenge the report in court.

"It is proven what I doubted about Lokayukta. Lokayukta officials behaved like they have sold their soul to political leaders. Though I have submitted all required documents, Lokayukta police have given a notice saying that they're going to file a B report stating there is no evidence against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Swami, and Devaraj," Krishna said.

Snehamayi Krishna, however, dismissed the Lokayukta's stance, asserting that CM Siddaramaiah must publicly clarify whether such allotments were made legally. "If I don't prove the allegations I made, I won't be Snehamayi Krishna," he said, further adding that he will expose how officials are misusing taxpayers' money to protect the accused. (ANI)

