Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 9 (ANI): The Lokayukta on Friday found KT Jaleel, Kerala Minister for Higher Education and Minority Welfare guilty of 'allegations of abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism and violation of Oath of Office' and ordered that he should 'not continue to hold the post held by him as a Member of the Council of Ministers.'

The findings by the Lokayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph and Upa Lokayukta Harul Ul Rashid are based on a complaint against the Minister, saying that he misused his office to appoint his relative KT Adeeb as general manager in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation Limited.

The Lokayukya further said that the forum is satisfied that the allegation of abuse of power, favoritism, nepotism and violation of oath of office is substantiated against the second respondent KT Jaleel.

"The action taken by him to change the qualifications for the post of General Manager in the Corporation to add 'B.Tech with PGDBA' also as a qualification for the of General Manager post was to make the fifth respondent, who is his second cousin, eligible for the post of General Manager," it said.

It added, "The action of the respondent (Jaleel) was actuated in a discharge of his function as Minister by personal interest to favour his own second cousin. It amounted to favoritism and nepotism and also lack of integrity in his capacity as a Minister. The conduct of the second respondent also violated the Oath of Office he had taken as a Minister to discharge his duties as a Minister 'without fear or favor, affection or ill will."

The report has been forwarded to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for further action.

"This Report under Section 12 (3) of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act, 1999 is submitted to the Hon'ble Chief Minister, the Competent Authority, for taking appropriate action in accordance with Section 14 of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act. 56," it read.

The complaint was filed by on V K Muhammed Shafi against the minister. (ANI)

