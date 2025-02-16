Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 16 (ANI): The NIA Special Court in Kolkata, on Saturday convicted and sentenced one accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and fine in the 2019 Lokepur bomb blast case of West Bengal, the NIA said on Sunday.

Bablu Mondal, who had surrendered before the court in June 2022, has been pronounced guilty and fined a sum of Rs. 10,000, besides being sentenced to imprisonment under section 286 of IPC and Sections 3 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

The blast had occurred in the house of Bablu Mondal, and the Lokepur police arrested his two sons, Niranjan Mondal and Mrityunjay Mondal, in 2019. The duo had absconded after being released on bail while Bablu had surrendered later.

The residential premises of the accused were found during the investigation to be used for the storage of illegal explosives and the making of crude bombs.

The NIA, which took over and re-registered the case in September 2020, charged all three accused on September 5, 2022. Investigations to track the absconding accused are continuing. (ANI)

