Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): Work on the long-awaited Mattan-Akura Bridge in south Kashmir's Anantnag district is going on in full swing by the Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation Limited (JKIDFC) and is expected to complete by this year.

The bridge would connect various villages including Khovripora to Dochnipora located in the district of Anantnag.

Also Read | Delhi University Receives Over 59,000 Applications on Final Day of Admissions Under First Cut-Off List.

The bridge is the long pending demand of the people of the said villages and once completed will reduce the distance and will give relief to commuters and students.

Although the construction work of this bridge started in 2018, due to the Covid situation the construction work was slow, now the authorities have fast-tracked the construction work and within few months this important bridge will be completed.

Also Read | AIAPGET 2021: Provisional Answer Key Released by NTA Online at aiapget.nta.ac.in; Know Details.

"The work is in full swing here. The budget is Rs 15.44 Crores. Within no time it will be completed. This will connect Akura, Nambal, mattan, khiram. It will give connectivity to many areas at Anantnag," said Parvez Ahmad Khanday, Junior Engineer JKIDFC.

This is an important link between Mattan -Akura and was a long pending demand of villagers and government has funded this project under Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation Limited (JKIDFC)," Piyush Singla Deputy Commissioner Anantnag told ANI.

"At present, work is under process, one span is completed while two spans are under construction. The total approach road length is 7 km and 3.8 km is completed and it is expected that this project would be completed by this year," added Singla.

"Because of this bridge, we will be able to reach our schools on time. We face a lot of traffic jams on our way to school. However, after the construction of this bridge, our problem will be solved. It is a good step by the government," said Muneeb Ahmad, a student and resident of Mattan.

"The two villages will benefit a lot. There is traffic jamming. We are very grateful to the government. We are very happy," Farooq Ahmad Wani, a local resident

"We are students. this is a big step by the government. We faced a lot of difficulties like getting late for school. There was a lot of risk of accidents also. But this bridge would solve our problems," said Hanil Sofi, another student. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)