Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], April 17 (ANI): In a major boost for state's infrastructure and tourism, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced on the final day of the Discover Rabong Cho-Dzo Fest 2025 that the long-awaited railway project connecting Siliguri (Sevok) in West Bengal to Sikkim is set to be completed by 2027.

The project is expected to significantly improve connectivity, making travel to the state easier and more accessible for tourists.

Additionally, Chief Minister Tamang revealed plans for the construction of the Melli to Singtam Highway, further enhancing the region's transportation network.

The maintenance work on National Highway 10 (NH10) is currently in progress. Once completed, the travel time between Siliguri and Sikkim is expected to be cut down to just two hours.

Meanwhile, in order to improve operational efficiency, reduce delays, and enhance connectivity, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has constructed 11 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and 26 Road Under Bridges (RUBs) between April 2024 and March 2025.

The NFR has made significant strides in enhancing railway safety and infrastructure across Assam, Bihar, and West Bengal, with the elimination of 28 manned level crossings (MLCs) during this period.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said that between April 2024 and March 2025, Northeast Frontier Railway eliminated 28 manned level crossings (MLCs) through a combination of Road Over Bridges (ROBs), Road Under Bridges (RUBs), Low Height Subways (LHS), direct closures and planned diversions.

He further said that these infrastructure upgrades were carried out by various agencies such as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Railway Divisions, Construction Wings and Deposit Agencies in coordination with State Governments and other stakeholders.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma also mentioned that these developments have already begun to transform the transportation landscape in Northeast India. Notable benefits include the elimination of accident-prone level crossings, reduction in road congestion and travel delays, uninterrupted train operations and an overall improvement in logistics and passenger movement. (ANI)

