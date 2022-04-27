Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 27 (ANI): A unique experience of life along the India-Pakistan border, perseverance of security forces and memories of war victories are set to enthrall visitors as the Tanot Bawlianwala Border in Jaisalmer Rajasthan.

With the initiative of the Department of Tourism, the Government of Rajasthan and the Centre's Ministry of Tourism, with the support of Border Security Forces, the Tanot Bawlianwala Border in Jaisalmer is all set to enthral the visitors.

"The Tanot Mata temple, Kishangarh Fort, Longewala war memorial and scenic villages amid the vast desert terrain are major tourist attractions in the area," a Rajasthan Tourism release read.

Principal Secretary Tourism of Rajasthan Gayatri Rathore said that the border and associated history lays an irresistible charm on tourists.

"Development of the Tanot Mata Tourist Complex by BSF shall assure of the safe, comfortable visit while showcasing difficult life of Borderman, in addition, the aura of India-Pakistan border in the background of rich historic grandeur gives tourists a memory to cherish for a lifetime," she said.

As per Rajasthan Tourism, Longewala is the most known border point of India, proudly remembered for the valour displayed by Indian forces during the 1971 war. It's a major attraction for tourists.

"The Tanot Mata temple also attracts nearly 3,000 devotees every day and many of them also visit Bawlianwala border point after due permission from the District Administration. However, there have been only limited facilities available here for the visitors. Now a full-fledged Tanot temple complex with Amphitheatre, Children Activity Area, Cafeteria and other public conveniences has been developed," the release further added.

As part of the tourist activities Border Security Force (BSF) documentary, weapon display and photo gallery will be showcased at Ops Base in Tanot.

The tourists shall be permitted to visit the Bawliyanwala border and witness a retreat ceremony at the border point. Jaisalmer district administration has also been developing the area of Bawliyanwala and facilitating visitors.

As per Rajasthan Tourism, the city of Jaisalmer is an internationally famed tourist destination, also known as Golden City due to its iconic fort. The majestic Havellis, cultural heritage and natural beauty also add to the touristic attractions.

"Border tourism will generate new opportunities for residents of the remote villages areas and extend platform for local folk artists to showcase their art," they added.

Along with folk art performances, the local handicrafts artisans will also get an easy access to the tourist venues, said the Ministry. (ANI)

