Ghaziabad, Feb 20 (PTI) Police on Monday registered a case against the plot owner and his two associates for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other charges in connection with the building collapse in Roopnagar industrial area of Loni in which two men, including a contractor, were killed and 11 injured.

Executive engineer of Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) Manvendra Singh in a complaint alleged that they were constructing the building without a sanctioned map and were flouting security guidelines.

The case has been registered against plot owner Madan Lal Sharma, who was injured in the Sunday incident, his associate Akash Sharma of Rajnagar colony and one unnamed person, officials said.

The GDA has also initiated action against the official posted in the Loni area. Supervisor Phoolchand has been suspended with immediate effect. A recommendation letter has also been sent to the government for suspension and legal action against assistant engineer Pradeep Kumar Singh and junior engineer Chandra Prakash Sharma.

The GDA has issued a show-cause notice to executive engineer Singh for his negligence in supervision work.

He has been asked to give an explanation as to why the illegal construction was going on in the Roopnagar industrial area without a sanctioned map, District magistrate RK Singh, who also holds the charge of GDA vice chairman, told PTI.

The case has been registered under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC.

Madan Lal Sharma had sustained an head injury when an iron bar hit him when the roof of the under-construction building caved in. He was admitted to a private hospital in Ghaziabad for treatment, ACP (Loni) Rajneesh Upadhyay said on Monday.

The incident had occurred a few kilometres from Delhi.

The victims have been identified as Sameer Ahmed (40) and Rajesh (30), the police had said.

