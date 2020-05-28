India News | Loni Divided into 4 Zones, 8 Sectors for Strict Implementation of Lockdown

Ghaziabad, May 27 (PTI) The Loni municipality here has been divided into four zones and eight sectors with effect from Thursday and special officers deputed in all these divisions to enforce the lockdown more effectively to check the spread of coronavirus.

Zonal magistrates have been appointed in all zones, similarly, eight sector magistrates have been deputed, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Hotel Fortune in Dhobi Talao, Firefighting Operation Underway.

He said that a police officer, a doctor and a paramedical staff would accompany every sector magistrate.

Loni Deputy Collector and CO have been designated as incident commanders or incharge of municipality area, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt to Review Lockdown Situation on May 29: Jayant Patil.

The supply of essential commodities like milk, vegetables and groceries would be ensured by these two officers, Pandey said, adding vendors could enter the municipality area with valid passes issued to them by authorities concerned.

Markets would open as per the roster fixed by the administration, he said.

Pandey said that all arrangements regarding sanitisation work would be enhanced and awareness campaign about COVID-19 would be carried out.

No loitering would be tolerated and action would be taken for violations of lockdown norms, he said.

The DM, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani and Chief Medical Officer Dr NK Gupta conducted a detailed survey of the Loni area on Wednesday.

After a meeting, a decision was taken to enforce the lockdown more effectively, the DM said, adding the additional district magistrate (executive), the SP (Rural) would be the overall in-charge of sector system.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)