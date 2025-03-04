India News | LoP Atishi, AAP MLAs Protest Against BJP-led Delhi Government over Mahila Samriddhi Yojana

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Atishi, along with AAP MLAs and volunteers, staged a protest against the BJP-led Delhi government on Tuesday over the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, questioning the delay in the promised financial assistance to women.

Addressing the gathering, LoP Atishi said they were not protesting but waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the scheme.

"We are not protesting. We are waiting. Modi Ji said that the first instalment of Rs2,500 would be credited to all women's bank accounts in Delhi. He had said it was his guarantee. Four days are left. So we are waiting," she said.

AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar also questioned the delay in the disbursement of funds, urging the government to fulfill the commitment before March 8.

"With only four days left until March 8th, the women of Delhi are eagerly asking when they will receive the promised Rs2,500. You had assured us that women's accounts would be credited with this amount, but now we're wondering what's holding it back. We urge you to fulfill this promise and not let it become another unfulfilled guarantee like the Rs15 lakh promise. We hope Rekha Ji will ensure that Modi's guarantee is met and that women in Delhi receive Rs2,500 monthly. We're here to remind you that time is running out - just four days are left. We demand to know when the women of Delhi can expect this payment," he said.

He further said, "We have come to tell the BJP that they have not issued any circulars or taken any account or details of women in Delhi. Then how will they transfer Rs2,500 to their account?"

Earlier, on March 1, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva asserted that the Delhi government is committed to working for every section of the society.

He also said that every day should be celebrated as a Women's Day, stating that things will become clear soon about the financial aid of providing Rs 2500 to women.

"March 8 is Women's Day, and I feel that every day in India should be celebrated as Women's Day. Our government is ready to work for every section and take them along with it. And let the date of March 8 come, things will become clear soon...." he told ANI earlier. (ANI)

