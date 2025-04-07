New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): AAP Leader and LoP Atishi on Monday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over the issue of rising school fees in private schools and urges to issue orders with immediate effect that no school collects the enhanced fee from any parent/guardian, until accounts of the schools are audited.

AAP Leader and LoP Atishi urged the government to ensure that "all accounts of schools seeking a fee hike be audited by CAG empaneled auditors in a time-bound manner. Any approval for a fee hike of even 1-2% should only be granted to schools whose legitimate expenses cannot be met without such an increase."

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Pregnant Woman Severely Injured After Husband Attacks Her Repeatedly With Stone, Disturbing Incident Caught on Camera.

The Letter reads, "Education is not a commercial activity, and profiteering cannot be allowed in private schools. Over the last 10 years, the previous government led by Arvind Kejriwal ji and thereafter me followed this principle not just in letter but also in spirit. Unfortunately, within the first two months of your government, it appears that private schools are being given a license to fleece parents as they wish."

AAP Leader and LoP Atishi said, "Parents of children studying in private schools in Delhi are protesting outside the schools. They are not allowed to go to school. After the BJP government came to power in Delhi, private schools have started looting fees."

Also Read | Trump Tariffs: EU Ministers to Meet as Global Markets Tumble.

Atishi said that parents of children attending private schools are protesting outside these institutions, as they are not being allowed to send their children to school due to the increased fees.

She claimed that since the BJP government took charge in Delhi, private schools have started imposing unreasonable fee hikes.

"There was a check on school fees during the AAP government. If the audit revealed wrong fees, the schools would refund the fees even to the students who passed out. During the ten years of our government, schools had to get audited before increasing the fees. But after the BJP government came to power, every day there is news of a fee hike in some school or the other... Every day, people are tagging us on social media, writing to us and saying that they should somehow stop this fee hike, even though we are in the opposition. They do not trust the government," she further added.

Atishi pointed out that strict measures were in place to control school fees during the AAP government's tenure.

She explained that if an audit revealed that schools had charged excessive fees, they were required to refund the extra amount, even to former students. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)