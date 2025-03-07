Srinagar (Jammu and Kahshmir)[India], March 7 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir, Sunil Sharma, has criticized the recently presented J&K budget, alleging that it lacks provisions for daily wage labourers, the unemployed, and marginalized communities such as OBCs, SCs, and STs.

Speaking to reporters, Sharma said, "What has Omar Abdullah kept in this budget for daily wage labourers and the unemployed? During the Lt. Governor's administration, 45 thousand people got direct and indirect employment in J&K... The budget doesn't have any provisions for the OBC, SC, or ST communities... None of the promises they (J&K government) made to the people are reflected in the budget..."

Meanwhile, while presenting the state's budget Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasised that the region is on the path to lasting peace.

It is the first budget to be presented by the elected government in the last seven years. He mentioned that the state's GST compliance has increased and expressed commitment to aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Abdullah highlighted that the focus of the budget was on empowering youth and women, addressing regional disparities, and striving for the restoration of statehood.

The budget includes an allocation of Rs 815 crores for agriculture, to generate 2.88 lakh jobs. The state will promote a two-crop pattern and focus on expanding horticulture. The government also plans to boost wool processing and promote the leather tanning industry, which is expected to help the local economy.

Abdullah emphasised the state's ongoing journey towards peace, noting that Jammu and Kashmir is now on the path of lasting peace after decades of unrest.

Tourism is another major focus, with the government projecting a volume of 2.36 crore tourists in 2024. Events like the Kashmir Marathon, which hosted 1,800 global participants, and the growing popularity of places like Shiv Khori and Dudh Pathri, led to the inflow of tourists in the state.

The budget has provisioned Rs 390.20 crore for tourism development, with plans to increase homestays, promote water sports, and develop Sonmarg as a winter sports destination. Jammu will see a new water park in Sidhra, and Basholi will be developed as an adventure destination.

The JK CM stressed the importance of transparency in welfare measures and stated that the government is focused on empowering sectors like agriculture, tourism, and local industries.

Omar Abdullah expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Finance Minister for their continued support and cooperation in the state's progress. (ANI)

