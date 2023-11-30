Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 30 (ANI): Days after being suspended from the West Bengal Assembly, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari held protest against the ruling Trinamool Congress on the premises of the state legislative assembly on Thursday.

Adhikari, along with 12 BJP MLAs, sat in protest on the premises of the State Assembly in front of the TMC Party's protest. They were beating utensils to demonstrate against the ruling TMC, which on the other side was protesting against the BJP.

Adhikari was suspended earlier, on Wednesday, for allegedly making "objectionable remarks" against Speaker Biman Banerjee. He also called West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee "queen of thieves".

Meanwhile, it has also come to the fore that FIR has been registered against 12 BJP MLAs. Speaking to ANI on the matter, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said, "It is very strange that an FIR is being lodged against our 12 MLAs because we were protesting on behalf of the people of Bengal who are suffering because Mamata government has cheated the people of Bengal. They (TMC) have done immense corruption. CM Mamata Banerjee, a lady who questions our army, navy, and airforce. We need to learn nationalism from Mamata Banerjee, who was sitting on the chair when the National Anthem was being played in 2021 and a case had been lodged against her?"

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay hit out at the LoP, saying he had never heard a member address the Speaker of the House in such an 'insulting' manner.

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Assembly, Tapas Roy, proposed that a motion be adopted seeking Adhikari's suspension from the House for 'misbehaving' with the Speaker.

"I have been in this House for 32 years but have never seen anything like this. It was shameful for an elected member of this House, the Leader of the Opposition, no less, to address the Speaker in such a manner. He was suspended for his misconduct inside the Assembly," Roy said.

Chaos erupted inside the House on Wednesday after the BJP members questioned the legitimacy of MLAs, who defected from the BJP to the TMC but continue to hold positions at the House and remain members.

The winter session of the West Bengal Assembly is underway and will conclude on December 7. (ANI)

