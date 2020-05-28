India News | Losing Livelihood Due to Lockdown, Man Takes Up Smuggling Liquor, Arrested

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A man who took to smuggling liquor after losing his livelihood due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown was arrested by the police, officials said on Thursday.

The accused -- Rajesh Singh -- a resident of outer Delhi's Bawana, used to supply food supplements in gyms but as they were shut due to the lockdown, he lost his livelihood and took up smuggling liquor, they said.

Also Read | Locusts Not Sighted in Mumbai: BMC Terms Pictures And Videos of Tiddi Dal Shared Online Fake, Says Locust Attack Unlikely Due to Monsoon Winds.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said on the intervening night of May 27-28, the police stopped a car near Mathura road.

"A total of 55 cartons containing 2,640 quarters of liquor, meant for sale in Haryana only, were recovered from the back seat of the car and a case under sections of the Delhi Excise Act was registered at Badarpur police station," he said.

Also Read | Locust Attack in Maharashtra: Farmers in Palghar Asked to Get Ready to Tackle â€˜Tiddi Dalâ€™ Menace.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that before the lockdown, he used to supply food supplement to gyms but after they were shut, he was left with no work.

In order to meet his needs and earn a quick buck, he started supplying liquor, the DCP said.

He took the consignment from an unknown person at a pre-decided place and delivered it to another place. He used to get Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per day for his work, he said.

Singh had no previous involvement and was also unaware about the other members of group, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)