New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): From just two members in the Lok Sabha to the lotus flag furling in every corner of the country, the BJP has come a long way, asserted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, a day after the party's success in the Bihar Assembly polls and other state bypolls, thanking its National President, J P Nadda, besides "every worker".

"Tuesday's election victory is meaningful because it is an elaborate expansion of the results which were given to the party in last year's Lok Sabha elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party won in the east, hoisted the lotus (party symbol) flag in Manipur (after yesterday's bypoll result). The Bharatiya Janata Party won in the west, in Gujarat. The BJP won in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. And the BJP succeeded in Karnataka-Telangana in the south, as well," he said adding the BJP is the only national-level party whose people have hoisted its flag in the whole country.

Also Read | Telangana State Police Launches Police Public Safety Integrated Operation Centre in Cyberabad.

"We once had two seats, used to run the party from two rooms, today we are in every corner of India, in everyone's heart," the Prime Minister said at the BJP's victory celebrations in New Delhi.

"In these election results, the BJP has got immense public support for the NDA (National Democratic Alliance). I can't thank and congratulate the lakhs of brothers and sisters of the BJP and NDA enough. I heartily congratulate every worker and his family members for the support. This election result is also the result of the efficient and effective strategy of BJP National President J P Nadda ji," the Prime Minister said to an applaud of a massive gathering at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Also Read | Amazon Accuses Future Group of Insider Trading; Asks SEBI to Review the Reliance-Future Group Deal.

He asked the massive gathering to repeat after himself: "Nadda ji aage badho, hum sab aapke sath hai (Nadda ji move ahead, we are with you)."

He further said that the citizens of 21st century India have made it clear that they will vote for people who will work for the development of the nation with honesty.

"The results which have come yesterday have proved that if you work, you will get a lot of blessings from the people. If you dedicate yourself to development, try to do something new, then you will get the results too," he added. (ANI)

Apart from winning 125 seats with its NDA allies in the Bihar elections, the BJP won all eight Assembly seats in Gujarat bypolls, both the Karnataka bypoll seats, four out of five in Manipur and the single Telangana Assembly constituency seat that went to by-elections. IN MP, it won 19 of the 28 Assembly constituencies that went to bypolls, while in UP it was victorious on six of the seven seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)