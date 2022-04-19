Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 19 (ANI): The Kerala High Court disposed of the habeas corpus writ filed by the father of Joisna Mary Joseph, whose marriage with a Muslim man named Shejin triggered controversy of love jihad.

The Division Bench of the High Court sent Joisna with Shejin after the woman submitted in the court that she was not under any detention and had gone with Shejin with her consent.

Joisna's father had earlier filed a complaint with police that she was under illegal detention.

Shejin is a member of the DYFI, the youth wing of CPIM.

Earlier, a CPIM leader from Kozhikode district had supported the allegation of Joisna's father that the interfaith marriage was part of love jihad. (ANI)

