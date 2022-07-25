New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Expressing support for Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Monday urged the government to do everything possible to stop the "harassment" she is facing.

Borgohain has alleged that her preparations for the Commonwealth Games are being hampered because of the "continuous harassment" her coaches are facing from the authorities..

Also Read | Maharashtra: Ranjitsinh Disale, Recipient of Global Teacher Award, Chosen for Dr APJ Abdul Kalam 'Pride of India' Award 2022.

"Lovlina Borgohain is an asset to our nation, she should be encouraged and supported in every way," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

"I hope the government will look into her complaint and do everything possible to stop the harassment she is facing," the Congress general secretary said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Grand Festivities To Be Organized on Occasion of 'Hareli', CM Bhupesh Baghel To Interact With Farmers.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also attacked the government over the issue, underlining the "difference" in the optics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi recording his conversations with Indian sportspersons and the actual reality faced by the men and women representing the Indian flag.

The Indian boxing squad reached the Games Village Birmingham on Sunday night after a training stint in Ireland, but Lovlina's personal coach Sandhya Gurung could not enter the Village since she does not have accreditation.

Reacting to the boxer's allegations, the Sports Ministry said it has directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to resolve the issue at the earliest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)