Palghar, Sep 14 (PTI) A tremor of 2.9 magnitude was experienced in Dahanu and Talasari talukas in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday evening, said District Disaster Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam.

The area has seen several low intensity tremors since November last year, including a few over the past few days, including 11 of varying magnitude on September 11.

"The tremor, of 2.9 magnitude, was experienced at 28 seconds past 4:16pm on Monday," Kadam said.

District Collector Manik Gursal said control rooms had been set up in Dahanu and Talasari while audio-video clips in Warli language were being distributed to educate people on what is to be done and what is to be avoided during an earthquake.

Civil defence personnel were carrying out mock drills in villages, said Dahanu SDO Ashima Mittal, while Tehsildar Rahul Sarang said villagers had been given tents to stay on open ground as a safety measure against tremors.

