Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 11 (ANI): The low-pressure area over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal has intensified into Well Marked Low-Pressure Area, HR Biswas Director IMD (Bhubaneswar) said on Saturday.

Friday's low-pressure area over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal intensified into Well Marked Low-Pressure Area on Saturday early morning and now lies over East-central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal, he said.

Also Read | Ayurveda Age-Old Science, Not Placebo: AYUSH Doctors’ Body Counters IMA’s Poser on New COVID-19 Protocol.

He said, the associated cyclonic circulation extends upto mid-tropospheric levels. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. There is also a possibility that the system may further intensify into a Deep Depression during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast during 12th October forenoon/noon

Biswas said, Squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 45-55 Kmph very likely along South Coastal Odisha districts on 11 and 12 October. Squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 Kmph very likely over central Bay of Bengal till 12th October, and along and off Odisha Coast adjoining North Bay of Bengal from 11thto 13th October.

Also Read | NEET 2020 Results Soon: When Will Final Answer Key and Scores be Declared? Check Result Date, Marking Scheme and Other Details.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea areas of Central Bay of Bengal from Saturday. Fishermen are also advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha Coast from 11th to 13th October, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)