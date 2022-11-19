Chennai, Nov 19 (PTI) The Low Pressure Area over Bay of Bengal strengthened into a well-marked LPA on Saturday and it is likely to concentrate into a depression and bring rainfall in north Tamil Nadu and nearby regions from November 20, the India Meteorological Department said.

The LPA over southeast Bay of Bengal on November 18 moved west-northwestwards and concentrated into a well-marked LPA over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a depression by Sunday over southwest Bay of Bengal.

"Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent two days," an IMD bulletin said.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to commence from November 20 evening over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema.

On November 21 and 22, the intensity of rainfall is expected to increase and isolated heavy showers are likely over north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough, and fishermen of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puduchery are advised to not venture into sea.

