New Delhi, March 24: Hours after releasing its first list of 16 candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday released its second list. The second list of the party featured nine candidates. Mayawati-led BSP has fielded Hembabu Dhangar from Hathras, Kamal Kant Upmanyu from Mathura, Pooja Amrohi from Agra, and Ram Niwas Sharma from Fatehpur Sikri.

Satendra Jain Sauli has been fielded from Firozabad, Sarika Singh Baghel from Etawah, Kuldeep Badauria from Kanpur, Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi from Akbarpur and Surendra Chandra Gautam from Jalaun. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP Releases Second List of Nine Candidates for General Polls in Uttar Pradesh, Fields Hembabu Dhangar From Hathras; Check Names of Candidates.

BSP Releases Second List of Nine Candidates

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) releases the second list of 9 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/qT9xKpGXCf — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

Unlike the 2019 elections, when it was in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the party is contesting the elections alone this time. In its first list, the BSP has nominated Mazid Ali from Saharanpur, Shreepal Singh from Kairana, Dara Singh Prajapati from Muzaffarnagar, Vijendra Singh from Bijnor, Surendra Pal Singh from Nagina, Mohammad Irfan Saifi from Moradabad, Zeeshan Khan from Rampur, Shaukat Ali from Sambhal, Mujahid Hussain from Amroha, Devratt Tyagi from Meerut, Praveen Bansal from Baghpat, Rajendra Singh Solanki from Gautam Buddha Nagar, Girish Chandra Jatav from Bulandshahr, Abid Ali from Aonla, Aneesh Ahmed Khan alia Phool Babu from Pilibhit, and Dodram Verma from Shahjahanpur.

The BSP contested nine of these seats in 2019, winning four - Saharanpur, Bijnor, Nagina and Amroha. The SP fielded candidates in the other five last time, winning three, while the RLD lost both the seats it contested. Here are the takeaways from the list. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP Releases First List of 16 Candidates for Uttar Pradesh; Devvrat Tyagi Fielded From Meerut, Mujahid Hussain To Contest From Amroha (Check List).

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases. Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13.

The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively. The votes will be counted on June 4.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)