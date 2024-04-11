New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Hours after Bijnor MP Malook Nagar resigned from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), he joined Jayant Choudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Delhi on Thursday.

Expressing optimism, Jayant Chaudhary welcomed him to the RLD by tying a green thread.

Nagar, the Lok Sabha member from Bijnor in western Uttar Pradesh, quit the BSP on Thursday and said he wanted to work for the country.

Nagar had won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a candidate of the BSP which was then in alliance with the RLD and Samajwadi Party.

After joining RLD, Nagar said, "When I became an MP, RLD Samajwadi Party and BSP played a huge role in it. Jayant Choudhary played a significant role as well....I always raised many issues in Parliament rising above party and politics.."

"It is not wrong to talk about the minority communities. I have written to all my MLAs that total 51 per cent from MLA fund should be spent on minorities. Ours is the first party that has told its MPs to do so," he added.

Meanwhile, on his resignation, MP Malook Nagar said, "This is the first time in the last 39 years that I am neither contesting the election of MP nor MLA, but I want to work for the country, hence today I have decided to leave the BSP."

"This has been a history in BSP that after one term, either you'll be thrown out of the party or the people leave it," he added.

Uttar Pradesh has 80 parliamentary seats. The Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases across the country. Voting will take place on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, with counting scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

