Chandigarh, April 18: The Indian National Lok Dal on Thursday released a list of three candidates for the Lok Sabha polls from Haryana, fielding party's senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala from Kurukshetra. The INLD has also fielded its women wing leader Sunaina Chautala from Hisar while from Ambala reserved constituency, the party has fielded its youth leader Gurpreet Singh, a Sikh face.

The INLD, headed by former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, had already announced earlier that Abhay Chautala will contest from Kurukshetra. INLD women wing general secretary Sunaina Chautala is the wife of Abhay Chautala's cousin Ravi Chautala. Ravi is the son of INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala's younger brother late Partap Singh Chautala. Lok Sabha Election 2024: SWOT Analysis of BJP, Congress, Jannayak Janta Party and Indian National Lok Dal in Haryana Ahead of General Elections.

From Hisar, the JJP has fielded Naina Chautala, who is currently the MLA from Badhra in Charkhi Dadri district. Naina is the mother of former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and wife of JJP president Ajay Singh Chautala. BJP candidate Ranjit Chautala, 78, an Independent MLA, had last month joined the saffron party and the party has fielded him from Hisar. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: 102 Seats, 16.63 Crore Voters, 1.87 Lakh Polling Stations for General Polls on April 19.

Meanwhile, according to an INLD statement, all the parties have "ignored" the Sikh community from the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency. It said the people of Ambala will make Gurpreet Singh (28) victorious from there. According to the statement, the candidates for the remaining seven Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be announced on April 22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)