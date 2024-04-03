Jalore (Rajasthan) [India], April 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lumbaram Choudhary on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the Jalore Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan for the upcoming elections.

BJP's Lumbaram Choudhary will be fighting against Ashok Gehlot's son and Congress candidate Vaibhav Gehlot in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Meanwhile, BJP leader PP Chaudhary on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the Pali Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan in the presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Chaudhary, a two-time MP from Pali, is seeking a fresh term in the Lower House in the upcoming general elections.

Pali sitting MP PP Chaudhary is pitted against Congress's Lok Sabha candidate Sangeeta Beniwal.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Chaudhury trounced the Congress' Badriram Jakhar. In the 2014 election, PP Chaudhary defeated Indian National Congress candidate (INC) Munni Devi Godara.

After registering for the election and talking to reporters, Union Minister and BJP member Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the BJP is determined to make sure the Congress party doesn't win any seats in Rajasthan. He also expressed confidence that the BJP would win by more than 5 lakh votes.

"In the elections of 2014 and 2019 in Rajasthan, just as we won all twenty-five seats, this time again, we enter the electoral battle with the same resolve that the Congress party will not open its account in Rajasthan. In the Pali Lok Sabha constituency, following Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's determination to win by more than 5 lakh votes, we are not just fighting to win but to win with a margin greater than 5 lakh votes. Today, we are filing our nomination and entering the fray of the election with this aim," he said.

Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases, on April 19 and April 26. Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats will be held in the first phase on April 19, while the remaining 13 seats will be polled in the second phase on April 26.

The BJP won 24 out of 25 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won one. Meanwhile, in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won in all 25 parliamentary constituencies. (ANI)

