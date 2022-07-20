New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Opposition parties continued to force adjournment in the two Houses of Parliament on Wednesday over their demands related to price rise and imposition of GST by the government on some items of daily use.

Lok Sabha saw two adjournments before it was adjourned for the day on the third day of the monsoon session of Parliament. The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day after lunch following an earlier adjournment.

Opposition parties also held a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament to press their demands.

In the Lok Sabha, the opposition parties staged protests during the question hour.

Speaker Om Birla said the opposition members should not resort to sloganeering and take their seats.

"The House is for dialogue, not for sloganeering,"he said.

He said opposition members resorting to sloganeering and displaying placards is not appropriate for the House and the country.

Birla said people of the country want the House to function and differences are an attribute of democracy.

"If you want to raise an issue, go to your seats. You have not been elected to raise slogans, display placards, " he said. The House was adjourned till 2 pm, 4 pm and later for the day.

The Monsoon session of Parliament began on Monday.

During the protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue, opposition leaders accused the government of disrupting the common man's budget due to revised GST rates on several items of daily use.

Leaders of opposition parties including the Congress, NCP, DMK and Left raised slogans against the government demanding a rollback of the hike in GST rates on commodities like curd, bread and paneer.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were among those present. (ANI)

