New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being awarded Mauritius's highest civilian honour, the "Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean."

"Hearty congratulations and felicitation to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on being awarded Mauritius' highest civilian honour 'Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean'," Birla said in a post on X.

"India and Mauritius have historical ties, reflected in our shared culture and mutual cooperation. This honour given to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji by Mauritius reflects India's growing prestige and strong leadership at the global level. This is a moment of immense pride for crores of Indians," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the PM, "Congratulations to PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji on being announced as the recipient of the highest award of Mauritius, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean. This 21st international award for Modi Ji is another honor to his global statesmanship, which is shaping international relations with the ancient mantra of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. It is an elated moment for every citizen of Bharat."

Earlier in the day, in a historic gesture, the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, has announced the highest award. Notably, PM Modi became the first Indian to receive the honour.

This becomes the 21st international award bestowed upon PM Modi by a country.

During the event, Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam said, " The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean is very fitting for you, Prime Minister."

"Since we became a Republic only five foreign dignitaries have got that title and among them is the Gandhi of Africa, Nelson Mandela who received it in 1998", the Mauritius PM noted.

At the Indian community event where the announcement was made, the national anthems of India and Mauritius were also played in the presence of PM Modi and PM Navin Ramgoolam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a visit to Mauritius, attended the Mauritius National Day celebrations as the Chief Guest, highlighting the strong diplomatic and cultural ties between India and Mauritius, an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

During his visit, he presented the President and the first lady of Mauritius with OCI Cards, along with presenting them with holy Sangam water from Mahakumbh in a Brass and Copper pot, superfood Makhana and a Banarasi Saree in a Sadeli box to the first lady of Mauritius.

The PM also paid a visit to the Ayurveda garden at the State House in Mauritius on Tuesday which has been developed in collaboration with the Government of India. He visited the garden along with the President of Mauritius, Dharambeer Gokhool.

During a special lunch hosted by Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and reaffirmed India's commitment to the enduring relationship between the two nations. (ANI)

