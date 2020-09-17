New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, wishing that he remains dedicated to the service of the nation.

"Today is the birthday of the honourable prime minister and the leader of the House. On this occasion, I, on behalf of the House, extend him my best wishes. Pray to god for your healthy and long life and may you remain dedicated to serving the nation," Birla said.

Also Read | Chinese Yuan Wang-Class Research Vessel, Which Entered Indian Ocean Region From Strait of Malacca in August and Was Constantly Tracked by Indian Navy, Returns to China.

Modi turned 70 on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)