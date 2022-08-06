New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla flagged off "Har Ghar Tiranga yatra" in the national capital on Saturday.

"Our ancestors fought for freedom, we are celebrating 75th year of Independence. We aim to take our country forward as per the dreams of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation's freedom," LS Speaker said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon all citizens to turn the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the 'Tiranga' as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

To commemorate 75 years of Independence under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will be hoisting the National Flag in 150 monuments and sites across the country.

37 circles of ASI will conduct different programmes involving local people in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari which embodies Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. These events include tree plantation drives, school samvaads, lectures, medical camps and children's awareness programmes.

According to the Ministry of Culture, State, Union Territories, and Ministries are participating extensively in the campaign with full fervour. NGOs and Self-Help Groups from various places are already contributing toward making Har Ghar Tiranga, an iconic benchmark in the success path of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Places such as Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, and Mandala in Madhya Pradesh are proving themselves to be an iconic example of showcasing people's participation or Jan Bhagidari in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. This campaign aims to have flags hoisted across the country from August 13-15.

Various events involving people from all walks of life will also be organized at various locations connected with the freedom struggle, to portray the patriotism and unity of the entire country.

The Government of India has taken various steps to ensure the supply of flags across India. All Post Offices in the country shall start selling flags from August 1, 2022. In addition, state governments have also tied up with various stakeholders for the supply and sale of flags. The Indian National Flag has also been registered on the GeM portal.

The Centre has also tied up with various e-commerce websites and self-help groups to streamline the process of the supply of the flags.

The initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched by PM Modi on March 12, 2021 to celebrate and commemorate 75 glorious years of Independence of India.

Since its launch, the initiative has successfully showcased the magnificence of Indian culture all across the globe. With over 50,000 events successfully held across 28 states, eight UTs, and over 150 countries, the initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is one of the largest programmes ever organized in terms of scope and participation, said the Ministry of Culture. (ANI)

