Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 24 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address the MLAs of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on February 25 during his two-day visit to the state.

According to the Lok Sabha secretariat, Birla will be addressing the members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly in Shillong tomorrow.

"n his arrival at the Assembly premises, the Lok Sabha will inspect the Guard of Honour. Later, he will visit the construction site of the new building of the State Assembly, informed the secretariat.

On February 26, Birla will inaugurate the 'Outreach and Familiarisation Programme' for the local bodies of the Meghalaya and the other North-eastern states.

The programme will also be attended by the Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma, Union Minister Rameshwar Teli and other dignitaries.

The Outreach and Familiarisation Programme for the Panchayati Raj Institutions of the country is being organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) and Lok Sabha Secretariat with a focus on enhancing participatory democracy through greater awareness of the procedures and processes followed by democratic institutions functioning at various levels from the grassroots to the apex level.

The first such programme, organized in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on January 8 was physically attended by 445 Panchayat representatives including 13 Zila Panchayat Chairmen and 12 Deputy Chairmen, 125 Zila Panchayat Members along with 85 Block Panchayat Pramukh and 210 Gram Pradhans of Uttarakhand. In addition, approximately 40,000 Panchayat Representatives and officials were also connected to the programme online through a weblink. (ANI)

