New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday said the Lok Sabha will only function after Congress president Sonia Gandhi apologises for party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark against the President.

A major political row broke out on Thursday over Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark with the BJP launching an all-out offensive against the opposition party, accusing Chowdhury of hurling a "deliberate sexist insult" at President Droupadi Murmu and demanding an apology from the Congress chief.

Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said he never intended to disrespect the President and his 'rashtrapatni' remark was a "slip of the tongue".

In a series of tweets, Dubey said, "The BJP wouldn't tolerate the insult of the tribal community. Lok Sabha will only function after the apology of Mrs Gandhi".

Dubey also charged that the Congress has a history of misusing democracy and Parliament.

In 2012, the Congress had given 10 notices against then BJP president Rajnath Singh for just speaking about the family's (Gandhi family) trust, he added.

