New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The Bihar government's proposal to include Mallah caste in the list of Scheduled Castes has been rejected, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said on Tuesday.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria said the government of Bihar had sent proposals of Mallah and Bind communities for their inclusion in the list of Scheduled Castes.

"The said proposals were examined as per approved modalities, in consultation with the Registrar General of India (RGI). As the RGI did not support the proposal of Mallah caste even on a second reference, the same has been rejected with the approval of competent authority," he said in a written reply.

Kataria said the proposal in respect of Bind caste was not supported by the RGI and it has accordingly been referred back to the state government with a request to review or further justify their recommendation in the light of observations of RGI.

In a written reply to another question, Kataria said 15 States have set up State Commissions for the Scheduled Castes (SCSC). They are Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Goa, Jharkhand, Telangana and Haryana.

The members of the SC community in the states which do not have a State Commission for the Scheduled Castes (SCSC) can approach the National Commission for Scheduled Castes for remedy.

The setting up of the State Commission for Scheduled Castes falls within the domain of the state government, he added.

