India News | L&T, Bharti Enterprises Discuss Assam Expansion Plans with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday held separate meetings with senior leaders of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Bharti Enterprises to review ongoing projects and discuss future investments in the state.

The Chief Minister said he met SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman and Managing Director of Larsen & Toubro, at his official residence here and reviewed the progress of various projects being executed by the engineering and infrastructure major in Assam.

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"We discussed the various projects which L&T is undertaking in Assam and the roadmap for its timely completion," Sarma said in a post on X.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister also held discussions with Rajan Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, at his official residence, focusing on the group's expansion plans in Assam, particularly in the telecommunications sector.

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"We discussed the Group's expansion plans in Assam with a specific focus on covering the dark areas so that more people can benefit from proper phone and internet connectivity," Sarma said.

The meetings underline the Assam Government's continued engagement with leading corporate groups to accelerate infrastructure development and improve digital connectivity across the state, especially in underserved regions.

Earlier on May 29, the Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, launched a major employment initiative called "Mission 2 Lakh Govt Jobs", aiming to fulfil its commitment of providing two lakh government jobs over the next five years.

Under this campaign, the Assam government has planned to provide 2 lakh government jobs to the unemployed youths of the state across various departments, autonomous institutions, semi-government bodies, Missions, and societies in the next 5 years.

In the first cabinet meeting of the current government, it was decided to constitute a task force under the Chief Secretary of the Assam Government to examine all aspects and prepare a report in order to fulfil the electoral promise of providing government employment to two lakh youths in the state within the next five years.

The task force will submit its report within three months.

"There's no time to rest in our quest to deliver on our promises. My team is already at work to identify vacancies, create the roadmap, map out departments and bodies and chalk out the time frame to deliver on the commitment of 2 lakh Govt jobs," Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said. (ANI)

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