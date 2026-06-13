India News | Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth Appointed as Next Army Chief, to Assume Charge on June 30

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The Centre has appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth as the next Chief of the Army Staff. He will assume office on June 30, following the retirement of the current Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, on the same day.

Lieutenant General Seth is presently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

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In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence reflected upon Lieutenant General Seth's decorated career and dedicated service to the nation.

"The government has appointed Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, presently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, as the next Chief of the Army Staff in the substantive rank of General with effect from the afternoon of 30 June 2026. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy and an Armoured Corps officer, Lt Gen Seth brings with him nearly four decades of distinguished service, marked by extensive command, staff and strategic appointments across diverse operational and institutional domains. He will assume office upon the retirement of General Upendra Dwivedi on 30 June 2026," the post read.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)