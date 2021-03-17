Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) March 17 (ANI): Lieutenant General BS Raju on Wednesday handed over command of the strategic Kashmir-based 15 Corps to Lieutenant General DP Pandey.

Lieutenant General Pandey, who has taken over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps (15 Corps), is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned into the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment in December 1985 from Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.

According to an official release, Lieutenant General Raju's tenure over the last one year is defined by an "improved security environment" prevailing both on the Line of Control and in Kashmir.

To complement counter-terrorist operations, he ensured an improved soldier-citizen connect, the release said.

According to the release, Lieutenant General Raju strongly propagated for a second chance to the misguided youth, as he believes this to be critical to achieving lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion of Republic Day, Lieutenant General Raju was awarded the prestigious Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), in recognition of this contribution in taking "Kashmir on a positive trajectory on the path of lasting peace".

In his farewell message, Lieutenant General Raju complimented all ranks of Chinar Corps for their dedication and hard work, he also thanked JKP, CAPFs, Civil administration and the Awaam for their relentless support in the joint efforts towards peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

