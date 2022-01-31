Lt Gen GAV Reddy, SC appointed as new head of Defence Intelligence Agency

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Lieutenant General GAV Reddy, SC was on Monday appointed as the new head of the Defence Intelligence Agency.

He would be succeeding Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon who superannuated today.

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon was awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal on the 73rd Republic Day. (ANI)

