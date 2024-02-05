New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has been appointed as the new Army Vice Chief as of February 15. He would be replacing Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, who would be his successor at the Northern Army Command in Udhampur.

The Army postings for new transfers were issued today and the two officers will take over their new assignments on February 15, Army officials said.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Loses Eye in Brutal Assault in Jamui After Row Erupts Over Child Picking Up Cauliflower From Agricultural Field.

Lt Gen.. Dwivedi has earlier been in the Army Headquarters as the Deputy Chief and Director General of Infantry. He served for two years in the operationally active Northern Command at the time when India and China have been engaged in a military standoff.'

Lt Gen. Kumar has been the Vice Chief for around a year after he was promoted to the rank of Army Commander. He served as the 16 Corps commander earlier and has served in multiple command and staff roles. (ANI)

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man ‘Mistakenly’ Participates in Ex-Girlfriend's Wedding Procession in Ahmedabad, Gets Thrashed by Her Relatives; Case Registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)