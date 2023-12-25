Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): In a solemn wreath-laying ceremony, Leiutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command, paid homage to four soldiers who laid down their lives during the terrorist operation in Surankote of Poonch district.

"In a solemn wreath-laying ceremony, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, paid homage to Naik Birendra Singh, Naik Karan Kumar, Rifleman Chandan Kumar and Rifleman Gautam Kumar who sacrificed their lives in the service of the Nation. Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," the Northern Command, Indian Army posted on X.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Married Woman Dupes Man, Marries Him Through Matrimonial Website and Extracts Money.

In another post on X, General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff, also saluted the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers during the encounter.

"General Manoj Pande #COAS and All Ranks of Indian Army salute the bravery and supreme sacrifice of four #Bravehearts, Naik Birender Singh, Naik Karan Kumar, Rifleman Gautam Kumar and Rifleman Chandan Kumar who laid down their lives during the counter-terrorist operation, in #Surankote, Jammu & Kashmir. Indian Army stands firm in support of the bereaved families," the Army posted on X.

Also Read | Christmas 2023: PM Narendra Modi, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Greet People on Merry Christmas.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army said on Saturday that it is conducting an inquiry into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, where terrorists launched an attack on army personnel on December 21, killing four soldiers.

Security forces have been deployed in the Bafliaz area of Poonch district as search operations are underway to nab terrorists in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced compensation and jobs to the families of three civilians who were found dead near the site of an anti-terrorist operation in Poonch district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)