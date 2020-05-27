India News | Lt Guv Baijal Directs Delhi Health Dept to Closely Review Medical Infrastructure

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Tuesday directed the Health Department of the Delhi government to closely review medical infrastructure in the national capital amid COVID-19.

A press release from Raj Bhawan said, "Lt. Governor directed Health Department to closely review the capacity building of medical infrastructure and remove bottlenecks immediately. He advised that trend of last 10-15 days should be analyzed for future management."

Baijal today held a video conference with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain, and other administrative and top police officials to take stock of the situation of COVID-19 in Delhi.

Lt. Governor further advised monitoring of containment zones on a dynamic basis for focused action. He instructed concerned authorities to strictly follow guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) regarding home quarantine/discharge, etc. and inform people regularly through IEC activities for confidence building. He also stressed on IEC and surveillance measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

During the meeting it was decided to provide Real Time information on public domain on the availability of COVID beds in hospitals.

Lastly Lt. Guv urged people to use Arogya Setu Mobile App for prevention and contact tracing and to keep themselves safe from COVID-19.

Secretary (Health) presented Situational Analysis of COVID-19 in which it was informed that till May 25, 2020, there are a total of 14053 confirmed cases in Delhi out of which 6771 patients had been recovered/discharged/migrated. It was further informed that Case Fatality Rate in Delhi is 1.96 per cent in comparison to the national average of 2.57 per cent.

Lt. Governor was also informed about the status of lab reporting (as per ICMR portal). It was apprised that as on May 25, a total of 34 labs are functional for COVID-19 test, and total cumulative tests done till date are 1,74,469 and positivity rate as on May 25 is 8.06 per cent.

About COVID logistics, it was informed that adequate supply of medical essentials have been ensured and more ventilators are being procured.

Lt. Governor was also informed about the status of dedicated COVID hospitals and availability of beds in Delhi. At present 4462 beds, 429 ICU, 343 ventilators and 2632 Oxygen supported beds are available in the COVID hospitals. 19 COVID CARE CENTRES (CCC) are functional in Delhi with a capacity of 5716. Health Department had ordered 30,000 PPE kits (50,000 PPE in stock), 3.5 lakh N95 Masks, 28 Ventilators and 435 Oxygen Concentrator.

Secretary (Health) informed about the recent steps taken by Health Department to contain COVID-19 which includes augmenting bed capacity by 25 per cent in private hospitals with more than 50 beds, 20 per cent bed capacity earmarked for Covid in these private hospitals, purchase of oxygen concentrators, contacting the Covid Positive patients on the same day of the result, daily health monitoring of the Home Isolated Covid Positive patients and augmenting the isolation beds in Covid Care Centre. (ANI)

