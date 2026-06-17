India News | Lucknow: 20-year-old College Student Alleges Molestation, Knife Attack; FIR Registered

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): A 20-year-old college student in Lucknow has alleged that she was molested and attacked with a knife while on her way to appear for an examination.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident occurred on June 16 at around 12 noon near a mango orchard when the accused allegedly intercepted the student while she was heading towards the city.

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The woman alleged that the accused demanded a physical relationship and, upon her refusal, molested her and tore her clothes. She further alleged that the accused attacked her with a knife with the intention to kill, causing injuries to her hand.

The victim also alleged that the accused attempted to drag her towards a nearby field with malicious intent. When she raised an alarm, he allegedly threatened to kill her and fled the spot.

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After returning home from her examination, the student informed her family members about the incident. The family subsequently approached the police and lodged a written complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including charges related to attempt to murder, along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter and further action is underway.

Earlier, in a separate incident in UP's Lucknow on May 31, a 34-year-old man accused of brutally assaulting and molesting a woman was arrested after a shootout with the police near Kukrail Bridge, police said.

The accused, identified as Sunny Yadav, opened fire at the police team, hitting a patrol vehicle, before being shot in his right leg during retaliatory firing in self-defence.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Deeksha Sharma said, "We received a report regarding the molestation and brutal assault of a young woman. The police immediately registered a criminal case under relevant, stringent sections of the law and formed multiple specialised teams to identify and apprehend the perpetrator. The accused was subsequently identified as 34-year-old Sunny Yadav, and our teams began conducting targeted raids to track him down."

"The accused was spotted near the Kukrail Bridge. When the police team moved in to apprehend him, he retaliated by opening fire, with a bullet striking the police vehicle. In self-defence, the police returned fire, injuring the accused in his right leg before taking him into custody."(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)